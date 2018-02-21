Russian wins remarkable medal after mid-race crash

Sergey Ridzik managed to dust himself off after crashing early in the men's ski cross final to claim a remarkable bronze medal.

Brady Leman earned gold for Canada, beating Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland in a wild final at Phoenix Snow Park.

Leman took the lead early during Wednesday's last round and then held off Bischofberger in a two-man duel after Canada's Kevin Drury and Russian athlete Ridzik collided.

Ridzik picked himself up and raced down for bronze well behind.

Russian athletes are still without a gold medal as the Pyeongchang Games enter their final days.

The event calls for side-by-side racing over bumps, jumps and dips down the mountain at speeds over 70km/h.

The elimination rounds included a handful of frightening crashes that forced several men to leave the course on a medical sled.

The worst came when 2011 world champion Chris Del Bosco lost control in mid-air late in the run.

The right side of the Canadian's body slammed hard into the snow and he lay motionless for several minutes before emergency personnel carefully placed him on the sled.

There was no immediate update on the extent of the 35-year-old Del Bosco's injuries.