Czechs eliminate USA in ice hockey boilover

Czech Republic have caused a major shock in PyeongChang, sending USA crashing out of the men's ice hockey competition.

A young American men’s ice hockey team failed to score in a thrilling shootout round and were eliminated by the Czech Republic on Wednesday, 3-2.

Head coach Tony Granato sent out the college players that had led the whole tournament for the US, but nobody could find the net behind Czech goalie Pavel Francouz.

US goalie Ryan Zapolski allowed only one goal in the shootout, but that proved one too many.

The shootout followed 10 minutes of end-to-end play in overtime, featuring several chances, a hit crossbar by the Americans and several big saves.

During regulation, Ryan Donato started the scoring with his fifth goal of the Games, with the assist to Troy Terry. Their line, including Mark Arcobello, had 12 total points in the tournament.

The Czechs tied it up and then went ahead before Jim Slater scored a crucial short-handed goal in the second, just when it seemed the Americans were caving under the intense Czech pressure. The third was scoreless but constantly entertaining.

After playing to a 2-2 tie in regulation and a scoreless overtime, the two teams went to a shootout for a spot in the semifinals. And this time, the US didn’t have TJ Oshie.

They could have used him.

Zapolski stopped four of five shots, the loan goal coming from Petr Koukal on the Czech’s second shot.

The Americans had plenty of chances to take the lead, both in regulation, overtime and the shootout, but couldn’t find the net against Francouz, who was brilliant in the shootout.

Team USA goes home without a medal. They have two medals this century – silvers in 2002 and 2010.

