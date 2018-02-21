News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Russian 15-year-old breaks figure skating world record

AAP /

Alina Zagitova has taken the lead in women's singles figure skating with a brilliant free skate that set a world record, giving her nation a strong shot at its first gold of the Pyeongchang Games.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
The Olympic Athlete from Russia's routine to Black Swan on Wednesday featured three triple jumps, including a triple Lutz and triple loop combination and was awarded 82.92 points.

HORROR CRASH: Canadian skier breaks pelvis in ski cross

CRUEL TAUNTS: Lindsey Vonn trolled by haters after winning bronze

"I'm happy to have a clean skate and really grateful to myself for that," the 15-year-old said.

"I don't think it was my best, I can be better. My next goal is to of course have a clean free skate."

Zagitova's incredible routine. Pic: Getty

Compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who had set a new world record before Zagitova broke it some 15 minutes later, was second on 81.61 points.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond was third on 78.87.

"It was not my best but it was okay," Medvedeva said.

"Every day I see Alina working so hard and she did her best today," added the 18-year-old who trains with the same coach."

Medvedeva was for a long time favoured to top the podium at Pyeongchang but suffered a broken foot that ate into her training time and lost for the first time in two and half years in January when she was beaten by Zagitova at the European Championships.

"I was calm performing the routine, the game will go on. I am happy with setting a new personal record," she said.

"I'm good friends with Alina, I practice together with her and talk with her all the time."

Japanese skaters Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto were in fourth and fifth.

Earlier in the same event, Australian figure skater Kailani Craine performed a clean short program to progress.

Craine will skate for a Winter Olympic medal on Friday after scoring 56.77 for a routine in which she pulled off a triple loop to double toe loop and an impressive layback spin.

The 19-year-old was fifth two-thirds of the way through the 30-woman field on Wednesday, with the top-24 progressing.

"I actually wasn't that nervous going out. I was nervous before walking out in the warm-up," Craine told the Seven Network.

"I was focused but because I was so well trained coming into it I could just switch off my brain and enjoy it at the same time."

