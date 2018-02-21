Frightening crashes overshadow men's ski cross

Three skiers had to be taken from the course on stretchers after scary falls in the men's ski cross heats.

France's Terence Tchiknavorian, Austrian Christoph Wahrstoetter and Canada's Chris Del Bosco all came unstuck on the chaotic course on Wednesday.

The worst came when 2011 world champion Del Bosco lost control in mid-air late in his run.

The right side of the Canadian's body slammed hard into the snow and he lay motionless for several minutes before emergency personnel carefully placed him on the sled.

It was not immediately known how bad their injuries are, although Del Bosco reportedly suffered a pelvic injury.

Canada’s Chris Delbosco crashed near the end of his run. We’re told he’s stable. Being taken to hospital with what they believe is a pelvic injury. He was 4th in ski cross at the Vancouver Games. #Olympics — Kristina Rutherford (@KrRutherford) February 21, 2018

#TeamCanada’s Chris Del Bosco of #Vail waves to cheering crowd from medical sled after absolutely nasty crash on #skicross course. He was advocating for course changes in training so skiers didn’t send too deep off the jumps. He sent way past the transition. Ugly ugly crash. pic.twitter.com/YSWuIU9Y6x — Jason Blevins (@jasonblevins) February 21, 2018

UPDATE: Del Bosco was brought down the slope by medical personnel and managed to wave to a cheering crowd, per @jasonblevins — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

The Canadian skiers actually wera a self-inflating back brace during competition, which most likely saved Del Bosco from further injury.

Australia's Anton Grimus also fell during seeding, before coming last in his heat and missing the quarter-finals.

Brady Leman earned gold for Canada, beating Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger in a wild final.

Leman took the lead early and then held off Bischofberger in a two-man duel after Canada's Kevin Drury and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik collided early on.

Ridzik picked himself up and raced down for bronze.