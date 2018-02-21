Frightening crashes overshadow men's ski cross

News

France's Terence Tchiknavorian, Austrian Christoph Wahrstoetter and Canada's Chris Del Bosco all came unstuck on the chaotic course on Wednesday.

The worst came when 2011 world champion Del Bosco lost control in mid-air late in his run.

Tchiknavorian suffered the first of three scary crashes. Image: Getty

The right side of the Canadian's body slammed hard into the snow and he lay motionless for several minutes before emergency personnel carefully placed him on the sled.

It was not immediately known how bad their injuries are, although Del Bosco reportedly suffered a pelvic injury.







The Canadian skiers actually wera a self-inflating back brace during competition, which most likely saved Del Bosco from further injury.

Australia's Anton Grimus also fell during seeding, before coming last in his heat and missing the quarter-finals.

Brady Leman earned gold for Canada, beating Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger in a wild final.

Leman took the lead early and then held off Bischofberger in a two-man duel after Canada's Kevin Drury and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik collided early on.

Ridzik picked himself up and raced down for bronze.

