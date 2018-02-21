News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Fast fall cruels Aussie's ski cross campaign

7Sport /

Australian Anton Grimus has suffered an unfortunate fall in the men's ski cross seeding in PyeongChang.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
The last of 31 runners in the opening run of the event, Grimus flew out of the blocks but it all came unstuck after 38 seconds.

FULL STORY: Did this North Korean speed skater attempt to trip an opponent?

The 27-year-old came over a jump too fast, losing his balance and landing on his side.

Anton Grimus. Pic: Getty

Grimus finished with the 30th-fastest time -- 1:40.80 -- and was one of only two competitors to go down on the 1370m course.

The Aussie then appeared to be hampered by injury after the fall, finishing last in his heat and subsequently eliminated.

