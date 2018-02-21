Fast fall cruels Aussie's ski cross campaign

Australian Anton Grimus has suffered an unfortunate fall in the men's ski cross seeding in PyeongChang.

The last of 31 runners in the opening run of the event, Grimus flew out of the blocks but it all came unstuck after 38 seconds.

The 27-year-old came over a jump too fast, losing his balance and landing on his side.

Grimus finished with the 30th-fastest time -- 1:40.80 -- and was one of only two competitors to go down on the 1370m course.

The Aussie then appeared to be hampered by injury after the fall, finishing last in his heat and subsequently eliminated.