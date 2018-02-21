Craine advances with stunning routine in Olympic debut

Australian figure skater Kailani Craine has performed a clean short program to progress to the free skate in PyeongChang.

Craine will skate for a Winter Olympic medal on Friday after scoring 56.77 for a routine in which she pulled off a triple loop to double toe loop and an impressive layback spin.

The 19-year-old was fifth two-thirds of the way through the 30-woman field on Wednesday, with the top-24 progressing.

"I actually wasn't that nervous going out. I was nervous before walking out in the warm-up," Craine told the Seven Network.

"I was focused but because I was so well trained coming into it I could just switch off my brain and enjoy it at the same time."

Craine ready to make own mark on Games

Craine had kept a low profile since arriving at the athletes village a week ago, quietly confident about her own prospects at the Olympics.

"I'm really glad I got here earlier because I feel like now I'm starting to settle down from all the adrenaline," she told AAP earlier in the week.

"I'm so happy, I'm pumped, that was a dream." Kailani Craine moves straight through to the free skate after a stunning program. #GoAus pic.twitter.com/3SYT5U1oWi — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) February 21, 2018

"I feel really solid now. The first day, I was kind a little off on some elements that I usually nail all the time. But that's to be expected.

"I just really want to do solid and clean skates and if I do that I really can't be disappointed with my results.

"I do not need to let silly points slip away."

Craine took to the ice after a promising season in which she won the Nebelhorn Trophy, an Olympic qualifying event.

With AAP