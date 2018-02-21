North Korean speed skater's act of terrible sportsmanship

The North Korean cheer squad was out in full force to support their 'speed skater' Jong Kwang Bom in the heats of the 500 metre race at the Winter Olympics.

But instead of bringing his country great pride and success, the 16-year-old had a day to forget, lasting only a few seconds upright on the ice across two attempts at qualifying for the final.

Jong had an inside start position for his first attempt at the short race, but instantly fell over, face-planted and then attempted to trip up his rival, seemingly in the hope of getting the race restarted.

How to do North Korea proud at #PyeongChang2018 try to take down a Japanese skater by any means necessary.... twice. — Paul Johnson (@pjohnson_sports) February 20, 2018

Jong Kwang BOM of North Korea, falling after 5m and THEN trying to swipe your rival down with your hand. I see you. Behave. #PyecongChang2018 — Jack Perryman (@PerrymanJack) February 20, 2018

You sort of have to respect the complete and utter audacity of the North Koreans ! — Victor Meldrew (@VictorMeldrew73) February 20, 2018

Clearly he didn't give much thought to the state of his fingers as he reached his hand out in front of the sharp skates of his Japanese rival Keita Watanabe.

"(Jong) got his hands perilously close to the skates of Keita Watanabe as well," Seven commentator Peter Donegan said.

"That makes you wince a little bit to see what could happen in that circumstance."

Luckily the Japanese skater overcame the trip and avoided a crash, however Jong appeared to get his wish as officials restarted the race.

Men's 500m Heat7 Jong Kwang Bom, starts, falls all by himself, clearly tries to take out another skater, so how come restarts? #bbcolympics — Iain Foster (@IainFoster4) February 20, 2018

The second attempt didn't get much better for the North Korean youngster though, as he crashed out hard on one of the opening turns, before getting back on his skates and slowly finishing the race in last place.

According to USA Today, Jong appeared terrified as he emerged in the media zone after the race.

Meanwhile the Japanese opponent he tried to trip up tried to downplay the event to reporters, saying the act was "a reflex" by Jong.

The Japan coach said it was hard to judge the intention of Jong, given the 500 metre race is typically rife with collisions, disqualifications and general mayhem.

“I don’t know what was his intention,” Japan’s coach, Jonathan Guilmette, said.

“It is really hard to judge what’s the intention. I don’t know if he tried to grab the skates or if he is just trying to hold onto something like a reflex – there are so many hands all over in our sport. That was a reflex thing more than trying to trip over someone else.”

Jong on the other hand refused questions about the incident as he was scurried away from media by a handler.

He was only entered in this one event and thus his Olympics were, while eventful, quickly over.

It wasn't the only moment of controversy in the speed-skating, as the South Korean team came under fire for bullying their slow teammate.

In one of the more bizarre and possibly cruel stories of the 2018 PyeongChang Games, South Korean skater Noh Seon-yeong burst into tears after her team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 500-meter team pursuit speed skating race.

Around the same time, her teammate Kim Bo-reum gave an interview to a Korean TV station, laying the blame squarely on Noh.

“We were skating well,” she said of herself and teammate Park Ji-woo.

Then she reportedly sniggered and added: “But the last skater (Noh) couldn’t keep up and we had a disappointing score.”

An online petition to South Korea’s presidential office called for Kim and Park to be expelled from the Olympic team for bullying and shaming Noh. In just a few hours, it had picked up over 200,000 signatures.

“It is a clear national disgrace that such people with a personality problem are representing a country in the Olympics,” the petition read.