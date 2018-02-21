How Dutch speed skaters set a world record and won bronze

The Netherlands have set a world record and won bronze in the women's short track speed skating 3000m relay despite failing to make the final that ended with South Korea taking out gold.

The Dutch team won a clean B final on Tuesday night in a record time of four minutes and 3.471 seconds before the home hopes won a chaotic A final to defend their Sochi title.

There were anxious moments at the conclusion of the typically wild and woolly relay as officials reviewed a race filled with crashes and near wipeouts before disqualifying Canada and China to elevate Italy to the silver medal.

Only four teams take part in each race, so the Netherlands -- watching the A final from the sidelines -- were promoted to bronze.

For Italy's Arianna Fontana, winner of the 500m last Tuesday, the silver was her seventh Olympic medal, a record for women's short track.

All that mattered for the South Korean crowd, however, was that their team's name remained at the top of the leaderboard and a huge roar erupted when the official results appeared.

"Everything just flashed back when Minjeong finished her race and I cried because I felt so happy and thankful to my team mates," South Korea's Kim Alang told reporters.

In a tactical and frenetic race the South Koreans spent most of the early laps at the back of pack but muscled their way into the lead with two laps left and clinched a rousing win to maintain their domination of the event.

Canada won the first relay gold at the 1992 Albertville Olympics but South Korea has taken ownership since, topping the podium in six of the next seven Games with only China interrupting that run with victory in 2010.

It was Choi Min-jeong's second gold of the Games to go along with the one she claimed in the 1500m while Shim Sukhee and Kim Alang also celebrated gold for a second time after helping South Korea to relay glory in Sochi. Kim Yejin completed the winning foursome.

"It is a glorious performance in the stadium. It is our home ground, so much more meaningful," said Choi, who is poised to become South Koreas golden girl of Games.

"I won the gold in the 1500 and event and gold today for the relay and I am very happy about that."

A near capacity crowd at the Gangneung Ice Centre were warmed up for the 3000m finale after watching South Korean skaters dominate the women's 1000m and men's 500m heats.

The North Korean cheer squad was also out in force to support Jong Kwang Bom but failed to inspire him.

He fell before reaching the first turn and on the restart got tangled up with other skaters, sliding on his backside into the padding before being disqualified.

