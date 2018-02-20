Skater's Olympics nightmare gets even worse

Elise Christie might just be the unluckiest athlete in Winter Olympics history, and things only went from bad to worse on Tuesday night.

The British skater is widely regarded as one of the best in her field, but has endured a tumultuous time at the Winter Olympics.

The current world champion had to be taken away on a stretcher after crashing out of her 1500m semi-final on Saturday, extending an Olympic nightmare that started at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Christie was disqualified from all three of her events four years ago and also fell in the 500m final last week.

But if she thought things couldn't get any worse, she thought wrong.

Competing with an injured leg on Tuesday night, Christie fell just seconds after the start of her 1000m heat, clipping the skate of a rival and sent sprawling into the barriers.

However because she fell so early, the race was restarted and Christie managed to get back up and take her place in the re-run.

Christie struggled early and fell well behind the pack in the restarted race, but somehow staged an incredible comeback to seemingly qualify for the quarter-finals in second place.

But as her luck would suggest, the 27-year-old was sensationally disqualified for a bumping another skater, leaving her distraught as she was carried off the ice by a trainer.

“I’ve no idea why I got a yellow card," she said after the race.

"I was kicked on the starting line. Maybe the referee didn’t think it was safe for me to race with my ankle. If that’s what it is, then fair enough.”

Oh no Elise Christie. Not sure it could have gone worse for her. If ever an athlete was cursed. Gutted for her. — Matt Davies (@MattDavies_NP) February 20, 2018

Elise Christie



2014 Olympics

*Disqualified

*Disqualified

*Disqualified



2018 Olympics

*Crashes out

*Crashes out

*Disqualified — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) February 20, 2018

Christie later revealed that she had suffered ligament damage which ought to have ruled her out of competition for six weeks, but her determination to compete at the Olympics prompted her to try it out.

Aussie skater Deanna Lockett was also penalised after finishing third in her heat, while fellow Aussie Andy Jung also missed out on a spot in the men's 500m quarter-finals after he crashed.