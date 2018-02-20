Skier's 'miracle' escape after frightening halfpipe crash

News

Fans have been left gobsmacked that Swiss skier Joel Gisler was uninjured after a scary crash in the halfpipe.

Gisler was taking part in qualification in PyeongChang on Tuesday when he came unstuck attempting his very first trick.

HISTORY MADE: Canadian gold medallists skate into Olympics history

After he attempted a backward spin move, Gisler turned back into the halfpipe, but his skis landed on the lip of the deck and broke off his feet — spiralling him helplessly to the bottom of the halfpipe.

Gisler fell approximately four metres straight down, landing awkwardly on his side.

Yikes. Image: Getty

Medical staff rushed to his side as Gisler remained down for several moments.

However the Swiss skier remarkably got back to his feet and skied out of the halfpipe.

How was he not injured? Image: Getty

"He's very lucky to walk away from that without serious injuries," one commentator said.

Fans were equally as stunned.



Gisler scored a 59.80 on his first run, but as a result of the fall he scored a 9.80 on his second.

His crash was very similar to one suffered by Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka.

Totsuka was hospitalised after crashing last Wednesday, but also managed to escape serious injury.

Aaron Blunck led the United States' domination on Tuesday, with the Americans securing the top three spots.

Blunck top-scored on the day, scoring 94.40 in his second run to edge compatriots Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace into second and third respectively.

The fourth American to qualify, Sochi gold medallist David Wise, finished in eighth place.

The other two men on the podium four years ago, Canada’s Mike Riddle and France's Kevin Rolland, also qualified comfortably.

with agencies

