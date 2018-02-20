News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Slovenian out of Olympic Games over doping

Peter Whitfield
AAP /

A Slovenian ice hockey player at the Winter Olympics has failed a doping test and is suspended for the remainder of the Games, the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Ziga Jeglic, who was tested on Friday, returned a positive result for the prohibited substance fenoterol, used to treat asthma and bronchitis, in an in-competition test, CAS said.

"I take the mentioned drug due to asthma under medical advice," Jeglic said in a statement.

"It has been prescribed to me after testing for respiratory problems in Slovakia in 2017. Unfortunately I have forgot to declare it as (a therapeutic use) exception.

"I have overlooked the difference between comparable drugs, which are allowed and would enable me to use it for my respiratory problems during the Olympics," he said.

"I apologise for my negligence to all the persons involved and I accept the further anti-doping procedures."

Jeglic is out. Image: Getty

The CAS anti-doping division says Jeglic, who turns 30 on Saturday, is "suspended from competing in the remainder of the Olympic Winter Games" and "will leave the Olympic Village within 24 hours".

Team Slovenia tweeted that the A-sample of the test was positive.

It is the third case being dealt with by CAS at the Games.

On Monday, CAS anti-doping division opened a case involving Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) curling bronze medallist Alexandr Krushelnitckii.

The Russian delegation has suggested Krushelnitckii, who tested positive for the banned heart medication meldonium, did not take the drug knowingly.

The detected amount of meldonium was inadequate to elicit a theraputic effect, the delegation of Olympic athletes from Russia said in a statement carried by state news agency TASS.

Using such an amount would have been "absolutely pointless," the statement said after his B-sample returned a positive.

Krushelnitckii passed a doping test just before the Olympics, in late January, and preceding tests, the statement said.

"Thus, the fact of a conscious or systematic use of the banned substance is not confirmed," it claimed.

