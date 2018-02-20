Curler's nervous, morning-drinking husband steals the show

Rachel Homan brought the Canadian women’s curling team back into playoff contention with an 8-3 win over Japan in PyeongChang.

The dramatic game between Team Homan and Team Fujisawa had everyone in the stands glued to their seat — everyone but Homan’s husband.

In the first four highly-uncertain ends, Shawn Germain, an ex-hockey player, could be seen drinking beers — at 9am local time — and pacing back and forth in the stands.

Chalk it up to a nervous husband watching his wife compete in a must-win scenario.

Favourite Olympic moment so far: Canadian curler Rachel Homan's husband double-fisting his third and fourth beers while watching his wife compete against Japan. It's 9am in Korea. Not all heroes wear capes. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/jzrVsu06Vi — Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) February 19, 2018

With a shot that would surely take the edge off, Homan stole four in the fifth end, giving Canada the commanding lead.

Then after Japan answered with a deuce, Homan scored two points in the seventh, prompting her opponent to concede.

Some viewers thought Homan's husband had missed the winning moment because he was getting more beers.

I saw that. Pretty sure he missed the end of the game because he was in line for beer! Most Canadian moment ever. — J R Manning (@J_R_Manning) February 19, 2018

Best part was that he was out getting beers when the Japanese team conceded, came back in and the match was over. — Andykat (@andykat2) February 19, 2018

But according to Germain he did actually witness it.

You can judge all you want. The stress level is high, I’m not a drunk, I’m just Canadian. #WeBelieve — Shawn Germain (@GermainShawn) February 19, 2018

Also.... For the record, they may have showed that clip after the game but I did not miss the end. I was right where I always am in row 684 with my father in law #webelieve — Shawn Germain (@GermainShawn) February 19, 2018

But Canadians back home took to Twitter to show their support for the very-stressed-looking-husband.

Because hey, when it’s 9am in PyeongChang it’s 7pm in Toronto, and a few beers seem to make sense to calm the nerves.

You be you buddy!! Nothing worse than watching knowing you can’t help!! #keepbelieving #teamhoman — Dana Dirks (@danadirks48) February 19, 2018

Good old Canadian boy here supporting his wife. High stress situation. — Trevor Ogrodnick (@togrodnick) February 19, 2018

