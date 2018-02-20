Curler's nervous, morning-drinking husband steals the show

News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Rachel Homan brought the Canadian women’s curling team back into playoff contention with an 8-3 win over Japan in PyeongChang.

The dramatic game between Team Homan and Team Fujisawa had everyone in the stands glued to their seat — everyone but Homan’s husband.

In the first four highly-uncertain ends, Shawn Germain, an ex-hockey player, could be seen drinking beers — at 9am local time — and pacing back and forth in the stands.

Chalk it up to a nervous husband watching his wife compete in a must-win scenario.

With a shot that would surely take the edge off, Homan stole four in the fifth end, giving Canada the commanding lead.

Then after Japan answered with a deuce, Homan scored two points in the seventh, prompting her opponent to concede.

Homan (second from left). Image: Getty

Some viewers thought Homan's husband had missed the winning moment because he was getting more beers.


But according to Germain he did actually witness it.


But Canadians back home took to Twitter to show their support for the very-stressed-looking-husband.

Because hey, when it’s 9am in PyeongChang it’s 7pm in Toronto, and a few beers seem to make sense to calm the nerves.




