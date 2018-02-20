Doctor reveals why a curler would use PEDs

It’s the question on everyone’s minds: Why would a curler take performance-enhancing drugs?

To put it politely, curling is not a sport that requires a wealth of athleticism.

Heck, that accessibility is part of its appeal.

And yet, Russian curler Alexander Krushelnytsky has now been formally charged with doping after testing positive for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Krushelnitckii won bronze in the mixed doubles curling event with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova earlier in the Games.

Russia’s relationship with meldonium has repeatedly come up in the news since its ban in 2016.

A group of roughly 40 Russian athletes, including 2018 bronze medal-winning speed skater Semen Elistratov, were suspended and later exonerated for testing positive for the drug due to the long time the drug stays in one’s body, which meant that the athletes might have taken the substance before it was banned and not after.

Maria Sharapova was also banned from tennis for 15 months after testing positive for the drug.

In the video at the top of the page, Yahoo Sports talks with a doctor about why a curler might take meldonium.

Krushelnitckii was one of 168 Olympic Athletes of Russia allowed to participate in PyeongChang despite the International Olympic Committee’s banning of Russia for a state-sponsored doping program at the Sochi Games in 2014.

All athletes were cleared by the IOC and were supposedly clean.