News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Doctor reveals why a curler would use PEDs

Jack Baer - Yahoo Sports
7Sport /

It’s the question on everyone’s minds: Why would a curler take performance-enhancing drugs?

Quarterback Mason Rudolph reveals what he's most proud of from his time at Oklahoma State
2:46

Quarterback Mason Rudolph reveals what he's most proud of from his time at Oklahoma State
Ravens' war room: Projecting every 2018 pick for Baltimore
2:29

Ravens' war room: Projecting Baltimore's first three draft picks of 2018
Mary Kay Cabot: 'No way' Cleveland Browns' No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is anything other than a quarterback
2:36

Mary Kay Cabot: 'No way' Cleveland Browns' No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is anything other than a quarterback
Can Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward match previous Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore's rookie success?
1:55

Can Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward match previous Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore's rookie success?
What is the biggest concern for teams considering drafting Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen?
3:25

What is the biggest concern for teams considering drafting Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen?
First Draft: Quenton Nelson
1:31

First Draft: Quenton Nelson
Steelers' war room: Projecting every 2018 pick for Pittsburgh
2:23

Steelers' war room: Projecting Pittsburgh's first three draft picks of 2018
Mike Mayock on Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, tackle Mike McGlinchey's pro day: As good as an Offensive Line pro day as I've seen in 15 years
1:03

Mike Mayock on Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, tackle Mike McGlinchey's pro day: As good as an Offensive Line pro day as I've seen in 15 years
Aditi Kinkhabwala breaks down the top performances at Ohio State's pro day
1:09

Aditi Kinkhabwala breaks down the top performances at Ohio State's pro day
Bucky Brooks to New York Giants: 'Don't mess around,' draft NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb at No. 2
3:07

Bucky Brooks to New York Giants: 'Don't mess around,' draft NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb at No. 2
Ian Rapoport: Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Damien Williams as insurance for RB Spencer Ware
0:19

Ian Rapoport: Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Damien Williams as insurance for RB Spencer Ware
Why are the Houston Texans working out Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson?
1:40

Why are the Houston Texans working out Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson?
 

To put it politely, curling is not a sport that requires a wealth of athleticism.

Heck, that accessibility is part of its appeal.

And yet, Russian curler Alexander Krushelnytsky has now been formally charged with doping after testing positive for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Krushelnitckii won bronze in the mixed doubles curling event with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova earlier in the Games.

Krushelnytsky competes at the Winter Games. Pic: Getty

Russia’s relationship with meldonium has repeatedly come up in the news since its ban in 2016.

A group of roughly 40 Russian athletes, including 2018 bronze medal-winning speed skater Semen Elistratov, were suspended and later exonerated for testing positive for the drug due to the long time the drug stays in one’s body, which meant that the athletes might have taken the substance before it was banned and not after.

Maria Sharapova was also banned from tennis for 15 months after testing positive for the drug.

Krushelnitckii won bronze in the mixed doubles curling event with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova earlier in the Games. Pic: Getty

In the video at the top of the page, Yahoo Sports talks with a doctor about why a curler might take meldonium.

Krushelnitckii was one of 168 Olympic Athletes of Russia allowed to participate in PyeongChang despite the International Olympic Committee’s banning of Russia for a state-sponsored doping program at the Sochi Games in 2014.

All athletes were cleared by the IOC and were supposedly clean.


Back To Top