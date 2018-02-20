News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

'Flying Moustache' helps Norway win team gold

AFP /

Robert Johansson and his magnificent moustache anchored Norway to a stunning Olympic ski jumping gold in the men's team event Monday to deny Poland's Kamil Stoch a Pyeongchang double.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb on NC State's pro day: 'It's a lot more intense here'
4:19

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about working with Bill Belichick at NC State's pro day
Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
13:54

Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: I came out and competed, but I had fun with it
1:48

North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: 'It was pretty tough' but we had fun with it
San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles among biggest winners in free agency
5:18

San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles among biggest winners in free agency
North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
3:18

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
Should the Cleveland Browns draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?
2:49

Should the Cleveland Browns draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?
2008 NFL Draft Revisited: How did each team's 1st round pick turn out?
4:24

2008 NFL Draft Revisited: How did each team's 1st round pick turn out?
NFL Network's Kay Adams: Tennessee Titans are going through a culture change
2:27

NFL Network's Kay Adams: Tennessee Titans are going through a culture change
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Houston Texans will have a Cinderella type season
2:08

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Houston Texans will have a Cinderella type season
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia brings mystery and promise to Lions
2:38

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia brings mystery and promise to Lions
NFL Network's Nate Burleson: USC quarterback Sam Darnold is the best quarterback in the draft
3:28

NFL Network's Nate Burleson: USC quarterback Sam Darnold is the best quarterback in the draft
 

The 27-year-old, who has lit up social media with his bushy ginger whiskers and picked up two individual bronze medals in Korea, produced a final jump of 136 metres to edge Germany into silver and leave large hill champion Stoch with a team bronze.

"We've been a bit nervous today," said Johansson, his bristly moustache quivering in the chill night air.

"I think it's fantastic to perform like we did," he added, after leading Norway to their first Olympic team gold.

"I did see on the top that we had 22 points on Poland before the last jump. That made me a bit calmer but anyway the nerves are coming more and more as it's closing in to your own jump.

"I just tried to calm myself down to deliver what it took. Nervous, but a fantastic feeling afterwards."

What a magnificent mo. Pic: Getty

Norway finished with a winning total of 1,098.5 points to Germany's 1,075.7 to snatch top spot in the Olympic gold medal table with 11, one more than the second-placed Germans.

Andre Daniel Tande set the tone for Norway by unleashing a monster jump of 140.5 metres before Andreas Stjernen's effort of 135.5 put their rivals under serious pressure.

Germany's normal hill gold medallist Andreas Wellinger pulled out a leap of 134.5 metres, which was good enough to earn him a second silver of the Games after finishing behind Stoch in the large hill at the weekend.

Stoch, who did the normal and large hill double in Sochi four years ago, had it all to do on his final jump, but came up short as Poland's men in chocolate brown suits finished third with a total of 1,072.4 points.

FULL STORY: French skater handles wardrobe malfunction with class

"It's still a historic moment for us because it's the first medal for Poland in (team) ski jumping," said Stoch, who tied fellow ski jumper Adam Malysz on a Polish record four Olympic Winter Games medals.

"We did everything that we could. It's a little bit (of a) pity because we were so close to the silver but we're happy."

Germany, meanwhile, won their sixth Olympic ski jumping team medal, a joint record with Austria.

"After the first round we were close to the gold medal but the Norwegian guys were really, really strong today and also the last weeks," said Germany's Karl Geiger.

FULL STORY: The strange story of a halfpipe skier with no tricks

Back To Top