Aussie speed skating duo's Olympics over

Australian speed skaters Deanna Lockett and Andy Jung have been knocked out in the opening rounds of their final PyeongChang Winter Olympics events.

Lockett has failed to progress from her 1000m qualification heat after finishing third then receiving a penalty for interfering.

The result ends the 22-year-old's second Olympics without a medal, having crashed out in the semi-finals of the 1500m.

Olympic debutant Jung, also a 1500m semi-finalist, crashed in his opening 500m race on Tuesday but managed to get up to cross the line fourth.

The 20-year-old was awarded third place when it was ruled he crashed because of interference by American Aaron Tran, but it was still not enough to reach the quarter-finals.