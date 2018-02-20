News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Aussie speed skating duo's Olympics over

Warren Barnsley
AAP /

Australian speed skaters Deanna Lockett and Andy Jung have been knocked out in the opening rounds of their final PyeongChang Winter Olympics events.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
Lockett has failed to progress from her 1000m qualification heat after finishing third then receiving a penalty for interfering.

The result ends the 22-year-old's second Olympics without a medal, having crashed out in the semi-finals of the 1500m.

Lockett and Jung. Image: Getty

Olympic debutant Jung, also a 1500m semi-finalist, crashed in his opening 500m race on Tuesday but managed to get up to cross the line fourth.

The 20-year-old was awarded third place when it was ruled he crashed because of interference by American Aaron Tran, but it was still not enough to reach the quarter-finals.

