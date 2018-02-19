Footage of insane trick 'robbed' Morris had up his sleeve

Training footage has emerged of Aussie aerial skiier David Morris landing the incredible trick he had up his sleeve before his controversial PyeongChang exit.

The Aussie skiier had given a teaser to fans that they could expect him to attempt the high difficulty five-twist jump after qualifying for the final 12 of the men's aerials on Saturday night.

Morris managed to master the jump during a pre-Winter Olympic Games training camp in Finland and was planning on using it as his secret weapon on Sunday night, before his campaign came to an end.

Before Sunday's final at PyeongChang, a clip shared on Twitter showed Morris sticking the landing on the double full - double full - full – best described as three flips and five twists.

The ridiculous trick has only ever been performed by three other athletes in competition and Morris was hoping to become the first Australian to do so.

However, the Sochi silver medallist never got to show it off after scoring 111.95 to bow out of contention at the first hurdle.

That score looked to have been enough to see the Aussie progress when China's Jia Zongyang fell over shortly after completing his jump.

But the judges deemed that the Chinese man had travelled the required distance before tumbling and awarded him a score of 118.55 - a decision slammed by fans and labelled "ludicrous" by Aussie aerials star, Lydia Lassila.

As Morris said before the Games, if he'd managed to pull off his amazing trick in the medal round, it would almost certainly have seen him snare a spot on the podium.

"I'm not after a medal as such and I know some people won’t like to hear that but five twists – a landed one – will get a medal."

"I'm here to perform that in front of a crowd."

Sadly for Morris, the Aussie never got that opportunity but he handled the disappointment in the classiest way possible.

"It's a bit disappointing not to be able to do it (his five-twist move) but 10th in the Olympics is fantastic," he said.

"This is a fantastic competition, everyone's putting down huge jumps. It's nothing to be disappointed about. People have come to watch something amazing and that's what they got.

"I can't argue. That's tough luck for me, that's how these sports go.

"If we don't like judged sports I'll take up running or something where it's timed and you just can't argue."