News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

James named Australia's Winter Games flagbearer

AAP /

World champion snowboarder Scotty James will carry the Australian flag at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Giants stomp the Western Bulldogs
1:30

Giants stomp the Western Bulldogs
Malcolm Turnbull disappointed in Aus cricket scandal
1:18

Malcolm Turnbull disappointed in Aus cricket scandal
Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Liberatore suffers devastating knee injury
0:19

Liberatore suffers devastating knee injury
Simmons' triple double guides Sixers to third straight win
1:30

Simmons' triple double guides Sixers to third straight win
Steve Smith will remain captain for now - Sutherland
0:53

Steve Smith will remain captain for now - Sutherland
Australian cricket fans should be extremely disappointed - Sutherland
0:52

Australian cricket fans should be extremely disappointed - Sutherland
0325_1200_nat_scandal
8:13

Cricket Australia's CEO talks about the ball tampering scandal
Ben Simmons with his tenth triple-double
0:20

Ben Simmons with his tenth triple-double
Clarke refuses to rule out return as captain
1:12

Clarke refuses to rule out return as captain
Aussie boxer Browne destroyed by fearsome KO
0:19

Aussie boxer Browne destroyed by fearsome KO
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
 

The halfpipe star is set to compete in his third Games and was named by chef de Mission Ian Chesterman at a reception ahead of the Games showpiece on Friday evening.

The 23-year-old James, who's a strong medal chance after dominating the discipline in the past year, received the honour after contenders Lydia Lassila, Britt Cox and David Morris pulled out of the ceremony.

Chesterman said at a team reception on Thursday James had "represented us with success right about the world."

"I'm just grateful to be a part of this team," James said after Sochi 2014 closing ceremony flagbearer Morris handed him the flag.

"Everyone's earned the right to be here. We're a forced to be reckoned with.

"It's an absolute privilege and honour. There are so many fantastic athletes from Australia who have done this.

"It doesn't really get much better than this in terms of an Australian athlete on the world stage."

Moguls world champion Cox and medal-winning aerials skiers Lassila and Morris withdrew from the opening ceremony to concentrate on their events.

James will become the third snowboarder after Torah Bright and Alex Pullin to carry the flag.

Fewer than half Australia's 51-strong team are expected to march in the opening ceremony, where minus-five degree temperatures with a -10 wind chill is predicted - warmer than earlier in the week when -16 was recorded.

Back To Top