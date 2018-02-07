Why this Aussie bobsleigh star is chasing gold for Canada

Australian Chris Spring is one of the world's best bobsleigh drivers and a major medal chance at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

And he credits his rise to his defection to Canada.

The 33-year-old represented his birth nation at the 2010 Vancouver Games, placing 22nd in the two-man event.

Having moved to Calgary on a one-year working visa at age 23, he became a Canadian citizen in 2013 and, a year later, was seventh in the two-man and 13th in the four for his adopted country in Sochi.

In 2018, the Darwin-born Spring has risen to world No.3 in two-man bobsleigh and sixth in four-man after a stellar past two years.

He stands by his decision to swap allegiances, not just for the greater access to resources but pride in wearing the maple leaf.

"I feel Canadian," Spring told AAP in PyeongChang.

"I don't remember the last time I sung the Australian anthem and I have gotten to sing 'O Canada' at the top of the podium.

"I'm not denouncing where I was born. I'm also proud to be Australian but I'm definitely proud to represent Canada at the Olympics."

After the mediocre result in Vancouver, Spring expressed frustration with the Australian system as he struggled for funding.

He has urged Australia to better support its sliding athletes but understands it may not be in a position to do so.

"There's no way I could be in the position I am in life financially right now if I kept sliding for Australia," he said.

"It would be irresponsible for me to be $200,000-300,000 in debt after an athletic career.

"I understand completely why the AOC or Slidng Sports Australia or the OWIA (Olympic Winter Institute of Australia) don't fund bobsleigh. It's bloody expensive and it's difficult to get a return.

"I don't think financial is the easy answer.

"If I had to make a suggestion I'd probably say make good relationships with other nations. Partner up so they can kind of piggy back on what we're doing here.

"I think they're trying to do that but they need to find a way to get something out of other countries, however that may be."

Spring, who underwent emergency surgery when he almost died in 2012 in an accident in Germany, credits his rise to a more relaxed attitude, which comes in spite of significantly more attention in Canada than Australia.

He plans to spend his post-bobsleigh career in both countries, saying he misses the laid back beach lifestyle of his Sunshine Coast upbringing.

"The difference now is I want to win a medal, but I definitely don't need it," he said.

"Also, having an identity outside the sport is huge. Up until last season, I used to flip houses in the summer time.

"Right now, I would say that I'm an adventurer. I'm always seeking a new adventure."