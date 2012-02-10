Will Ferrell one-liners sting Bulls

New Orleans may have only won two home games this season but comedy superstar Will Ferrell gave their fans something to laugh about before their clash with Chicago Bulls.

The Anchorman star, pimped out in a brown and yellow, shiny tracksuit, delivered some stinging one-liners directed at Bulls players as they entered the court.

Ferrell had been given the duty of introducing the starting lineups and brought the house down with a number of fabricated statements.

Ferrell began with, "At forward, No. 5, he still lives with his mother ... Carlos Boozer," before saying that Luol Deng "collects rare birds and has a pet dolphin named Chachi."

Ferrell described Joakim Noah as "a Scorpio and a horrible dancer", before letting fly at the reigning NBA MVP, Derrick Rose, declaring, "And at guard, No. 1, his favourite movie is "The Notebook" ... Derrick Rose."

It was the last laugh the home crowd had for the night as the Bulls ran out 90-67 winners.