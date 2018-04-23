Bogut the 'whole package' for trending NBL

Andrew Bogut's NBL arrival will stir as much off-court interest as it will on it according to his national coach Andrej Lemanis.

The first Australian No.1 NBA draft pick will suit up for the Sydney Kings this year, and his presence is likely to help continue the league's rise in popularity after some barren years.

The 33-year-old won an NBA title with Golden State Warriors in 2015 and still has plenty to offer in the world's top league, but will instead ply his trade at home for the first time.

Andrew Gaze's team - seventh in an eight-team competition last year - shortened in from $6.50 to $3.50 title favourites after the announcement of the Melbourne-born centre's signature was made on social media.

And while he is expected to dominate the league, current Boomers and Brisbane Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis tipped the outspoken veteran to offer just as much in between his appearances on court.

"It's his presence and notoriety; he gets attention and eyes on the sport," Lemanis told AAP.

"If you said his name to anyone walking down the street I'd be surprised if they didn't know who he was.

"It ratifies where the league is at and I know we're already considering where we play that game (against the Kings) because it's going to be fantastic to see him play live in Australia."

After a Sunday night teaser sent basketball fans into meltdown, an official announcement didn't come as expected in a sloppy delivery from the Kings on Monday.

Currently lodged at NBL head office, the contract is likely to be cleared by Tuesday.

Bogut's signing is a massive coup for the NBL. Pic: Getty More

Former national coach Brian Goorjian, now based in China, mentored a young Bogut and agreed it was the finest feather in the NBL's cap.

"He'll help the league; he'll be good for administration, he knows how to market, promote and he's great on social media," Goorjina told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"It's the whole package."

The NBL has been rejuvenated in recent years by American-born NBA talent while classy Australian exports David Andersen, Daniel Kickert and Brad Newley are among those lured home by the improved competition under owner Larry Kestelman.

But the Bogut announcement has propelled the NBL back into the mainstream sporting conversation and comes as Ben Simmons and Joe Ingles are among seven Australians impressing in the NBA finals.

"I'm so excited; the league gained great momentum in the late 80s and early 90s and maybe grew too fast and lost its way," Goorjian said.

"When I left the league in 2005/06 it was really on the decline but everyone outside of Australia is talking about the NBL and Australian basketball.

"Everyone wants to know what's going on here."