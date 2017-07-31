Western Stima to AFC Leopards: We will continue from where we left

Rangers won the first leg 1-0 and will fancy another win even though they are playing a desperate team that will likely fight

Ezekiel Otuoma's strike was enough to hand Western Stima maximum points against AFC Leopards on Saturday.

It was the power men's fourth straight victory against clawless Ingwe in all competitions and it seems on Wednesday it will be five if a taunting post on Stima portal is anything to go by.

"We start our return leg season against AFC Leopards in Kisumu on Wednesday at 1500 hrs. Gate charges VIP 500, regular 200. We will continue from where we left."

Western Stima coach Henry Omino had told Goal on Monday that he was confident his charges will complete a double. "First we are happy with our victory against them (Leopards), it was really important for us to win this match because we need to get out of the relegation zone.

"I am happy with the output by players and their concentration. It is a morale boosting victory for us. Yes, we are going to play them again at home, and those are another three points for us."

A win for Stima will put the team ahead of AFC Leopards and a lifeline after relegation threat.