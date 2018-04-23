Western Stima opens up a six point lead in National Super League table

The match played on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu marked an end to Kenya Police’s unbeaten run in the lower league

Western Stima made clear promotion intentions when they opened up a six-point gap at the summit following a 2-1 win over Kenya Police.

The match played on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, marked an end to Kenya Police’s unbeaten run. Stima boasts of nine wins and three draws from 13 matches and has amassed 30 points, six more than second-placed Bidco United.

Third-placed KCB, meanwhile, dropped points for the second time in a row, this time against Kisumu All-Stars, at the latter’s backyard. Left-back Dennis Nganga salvaged a point in the dying moments of the match after Samuel Ogola had given the hosts a second-half lead.

The Bankers, who have a game in hand, have garnered 24 points, six less than Western Stima. Ushuru piled more misery on plummeting Isibania with a 2-0 win over the border side. Barrack Odhiambo and Enock Agwanda were on target for the taxmen.

The win, coming on the back of a decision that saw Ushuru awarded 3 points from their 1-1 draw against Kisumu All Stars, has seen the taxmen further rise to fifth with 21 points from 12 matches.

Nairobi Stima were also 2-0 winners over GFE 105 in the second match that kicked-off at 3pm. Joseph Shikokoti and Stephen Owusu were on target to see the Powermen end the week at seventh with 20 points from 12 matches.

St Joseph Youth pulled the biggest upset of the weekend when they dispatched FC Talanta 5-0 at Camp Toyoyo while Nakuru All-Stars finally notched their first win of the season when they edged out Green Commandos 1-0 in Nakuru.

At the Thika Stadium, Bidco United edged out a resurgent Coast Stima 2-0 on Sunday. The win saw Bidco rise to second with 24 points, six shy of league leaders Western Stima.