Western Stima end Kenya Police run as Ushuru down Isebania

Kenya Police FC's perfect run in National Super League was ended on Saturday after suffering a 2-1 defeat against leaders Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Kevin Okoth gave the Kisumu power men a deserved lead in the 43rd minute but a few minutes later, the Charles Omondi led side leveled matters courtesy of James Nthiga.

However, the former Kenyan Premier League side struck the winner in the 76th minute through James Ogada to ensure the Richard Makambi led side remain top of the standings with thirty points.

In another match played on Saturday at Sher Karuturi grounds, Nairobi Stima downed GFE 105 2-0. Former Tusker FC defender Joseph Shikokoti and Stephen Owusu scored the two goals to help the team register maximum points.

Earlier on at the same venue, Ken Kenyatta led Ushuru FC had beaten Isebania by goals from Enock Agwanda and Barrack Ouma to register their sixteenth point of the season.

St Josephs hammered visiting Talanta five goals to revive their otherwise fading season.