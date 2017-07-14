Wenger 'positive' Sanchez will remain at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Alexis Sanchez will not leave the Premier League club, despite doubts over his future.

Sanchez, 28, is entering the final year of his contract and the Chile forward is reportedly holding out for an improved deal amid interest from Manchester City.

However, Wenger – in Australia for Arsenal's pre-season tour which continues against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday – is positive about Sanchez's future at Emirates Stadium.

"Of course. There is not a lot to resolve at the moment with the player," Wenger said when asked about Sanchez and whether he is convinced the Chilean will stay.

"I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive."

One player whose future is less clear is Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he broke his leg towards the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Set to return to parent club Arsenal, England international Wilshere – who has been hampered by injuries in recent years – has been linked with a move to Serie A outfit Sampdoria.

"I think Jack will be with Arsenal next season, yes," said Wenger. "I will give you a very focused answer on that, that he has to work hard to come back and fight for a place in the team.

"But once he is ready, when he comes back, he will not be far from practising with the team."