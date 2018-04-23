'Well deserved!' - Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah clinches PFA Player of the Year award

The Egypt international's sensational form in the English top-flight has earned him the coveted individual accolade

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

Salah who arrived at Anfield from Roma on a club record fee last summer, has notched 31 goals in 33 league appearances for Jurgen Klopp's men this campaign - equalling the Premier League goal record by a player for a single season.

The fleet-footed forward has won Liverpool Player of the Month award six times and also became the first person to be named Premier League Player of the Month on three occasions

The 25-year-old saw off competitions from Manchester City's trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to become the first Liverpool player to claim the accolade since Luis Suarez in the 2013-14 campaign.

Meanwhile, the social media has been awash with praises for the Egyptian who becomes the second African footballer to win the award after Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez in the 2015-16 season.

Records never lie!!! U can say what u want but the best player @22mosalah deserved this award more than anyone!!! @PFA — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) April 22, 2018

What a well deserved winner of the PFA player of the year award Mo Salah is.Hes been different class all season!now take the crown off ronaldo and messi ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 22, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, your PFA Player Of The Year, @22mosalah pic.twitter.com/t0ORqdsZw4 — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) April 22, 2018

46 games ✅

41 goals ⚽️

13 assists ️



Mo Salah wins the PFA Player of the Year award in his FIRST season at Liverpool



#LFC #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/ed8NhvQAcD











— Squaa Onlife (@SquaaOnlife) April 22, 2018

Simply, the Egyptian King and no doubt the best player in England.

Thank you for making us very proud and telling us that dreams may come true but you must work hard to get it #Salah_the_Legend #PFAAwards #EgyptianKing pic.twitter.com/mQ2Ap12Y6C

— Mohamad Lebdi (@LbjLebdi) April 22, 2018

Mo Salah This Season:

PFA Player of The Year

African Player of The Year

Arab Player of The Year

Qualified for World Cup

⚽Premier League Top Scorer

x5 Liverpool Player of The Month

x4 PFA Player of The Month

x3 PL Player of The Month

x3 UCL Player of The Month pic.twitter.com/GzhK3yGyDN

















— 'KNIGHT♞ (@FaresElsayed) April 22, 2018

pic.twitter.com/x7pKKmJyMS

Mo Salah - Player of The Year 2017/18.



The Egyptian King.



— Alice ❤️ (@Alice_YNWA) April 22, 2018

MORE: Liverpool’s Salah backs agent in image rights row with Egypt FA | 'There was no player better than De Bruyne' - Pep tips Man City star for PFA award | ‘Salah is impossible to stop‘ - Riise warns AS Roma ahead of Liverpool tie | How Roma plan to stop Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - Manolas