Week 12 Yahoo Fantasy Football: NFL DFS picks, lineup advice for GPP tournaments

Last week's Yahoo NFL DFS picks for tournaments fell into the "almost-but-not-quite" category. If we had opted for Ricky Seals-Jones instead of Jermaine Gresham we would have nailed it, but we didn't know the former existed, so...what are you gonna do? Our Week 12 lineup follows a somewhat similar strategy, as we pay up for a couple big-time WRs and triple-stack a QB-WR-TE trio against an inferior defense.

Where we differ from last week is that we're not paying up for stud RBs. In fact, we're going against the grain with a running back in a "bad matchup," but we're hoping history (and maybe garbage time) is on our side. We're also going with four wideouts instead of three, putting a breakout receiver candidate in our flex instead of a "safer" RB play.

However you decide to play it this week, hopefully our picks can help spark some ideas.

WEEK 12 RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker







Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 12: NFL DFS tournament lineup picks





QB: Andy Dalton, Bengals vs. Browns ($26). Fresh off tossing three TDs against the vaunted Broncos pass defense, Dalton matches up against a Browns defense that entered Week 11 with the fourth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) allowed to QBs. Dalton threw for 286 yards and four TDs the when these teams met earlier this season, and with an elite wide receiver and solid tight end, he should be able to put up another good performance at a bargain price.

RB: Carlos Hyde, 49ers vs. Seahawks ($22). This pick doesn't make sense on paper, but Hyde has performed well against Seattle lately, including going for 143 total yards against them in Week 2 and 103 yards and two TDs in his lone game against them last year. Hyde hasn't scored in four games, but he's averaged 91 total yards and almost five catches per game in that span. He should be fresh coming out of the bye and will get points one way or another.

RB: Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Rams ($28). Kamara's price doesn't really make him a "value" pick, especially when you factor in that Mark Ingram is more likely to do damage this week. But the talented rookie is getting it done on the ground and through the air, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 9.3 yards per catch. The Rams struggle stopping backs in general, yielding the fourth-most points to the position entering Week 11.

WEEK 12 DFS: DFS lineup builder

WR: A.J. Green, Bengals vs. Browns ($36). We often try to zig when everyone else is zagging, grabbing a secondary receiver to stack with our QB. We're not doing that here, as Green is so far above every other Bengals WR that it would be stupid not to use him. The high price tag will hopefully scare off some people, but it's tough imagining Green failing to produce in this matchup. He put up 63 yards and a TD against Cleveland in Week 4, which put him among a long line of WR1s to post 100 yards or a TD against the Browns this year (Antonio Brown, Jeremy Maclin, T.Y. Hilton, Adam Thielen, Golden Tate, DeAndre Hopkins).

WR: Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Bucs ($34). The Bucs were just roasted by Kenny Stills (and Robby Anderson before that, and Ted Ginn before that...), so Jones shouldn't have a problem getting behind this defense for a few big plays. Pay up!

WR: Deonte Thompson, Bills @ Chiefs ($10). Having a dirt-cheap flier like Thompson allows us to pay up for both Green and Jones. Thompson isn't a complete dart throw, though. He's had 22 targets in his past three games, catching 11 for 127 yards and a TD. There's a very real chance he's Buffalo's No. 1 receiver against a Chiefs defense that entered Week 11 allowing the most fantasy points per game to WRs. This pick is contingent on a couple of things, including Tyrod Taylor starting at QB and Kelvin Benjamin being out (and maybe Jordan Matthews being out again), but if things fall into place, Thompson is a sneaky value pick.

TE: Tyler Kroft, Bengals vs. Browns ($16). The Browns are almost as bad as the Giants at covering TEs, giving up a tight end touchdown in each of the past three games and eight overall this season. Kroft has established himself as a dangerous goal-line threat, and the Browns are certainly familiar with him after he scored twice against them in Week 4.

FLEX: Corey Davis, Titans @ Colts ($16). Davis hasn't produced much this year, but he continues to get targets, averaging eight in his four full games. The Colts have been top seven in FPPG allowed to WRs virtually all season, so this sets up as a good spot for a Davis breakout game. When Indianapolis faced Tennessee in Week 6, Marcus Mariota threw for 306 yards and a score.

D/ST: Patriots vs. Dolphins ($12). The Pats are starting to figure things out, at least in terms of keeping the score low. Over the past six games, New England's defense has allowed an average of 12.5 points, and over the past three games, the Patriots have five takeaways. The Dolphins QB situation is a mess, so regardless of who starts, New England has major upside.