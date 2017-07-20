We worked hard for ABS win, says Wikki Tourists' Nikyu

Bala Nikyu believes Wikki Tourists' hard work paid off in their victory over ABS on Wednesday.

Harrison Madu's strike was all the Bauchi Elephants required to get a 1-0 win against Henry Makinwa's men at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

"It was a good game and knowing [ABS] have not won in their last five games and will want to come out strongly," Nikyu told Goal.

“ABS played well and fought with hopes to make up getting a point but we did our best to get and protect our winning goal.

“We worked hard for it and we are happy to add three points to what we've had already because dropping three points at this time of the season won't be good at all."

“Before I came, the team was second from the bottom of the table but we thank God after this match we are twelfth and if we will our two home matches, we will be in eighth.

"We will continue to work hard and keep fighting till the end," he added.

Nikyu also lauds his oppositions' performance, saying: “[ABS] are not a bad side and are a group of young boys who are good at running for 90 minutes.

"I think they're just coming into the league and could fight against any side."