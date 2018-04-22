'We will improve' - Soni Uboh confident struggling Go Round will cope

The Omoku Boys made history securing their first Nigerian top-flight away point and the gaffer disclosed how they achieved it

Go Round general manager Soni Uboh is confident that the situation of his side will improve in the bid to cope with the competition in the Nigerian top-flight this season.

The Omoku-based boys, who have gained debut promotion to the elite division in 2017, are 18th with 18 points from 15 games, having failed to win in last three matches.

With the mid-season transfer window already opened, the top-flight newcomers have captured Chinonye Chinda, Ezekiel Bassey and Junior Ogara as their new signings.

And Uboh has backed his struggling side to secure valuable points in their upcoming away matches against Kwara United and Enyimba.

“I believe our fortunes will improve as the boys are well motivated," Uboh told media.

"We may not pay as high as other clubs in the division but our salaries are on time.

"The club's president Felix Obuah has tried to ensure that salaries are on time when some government clubs are finding it difficult to meet up.

“We are assuring the club president that we will get a result in at least one of our two straight away games in Ilorin against Kwara United and in Calabar against Enyimba."