We were determined to beat Borno, says Yobe's Mohammed Bashiru

Mohammed Bashiru believes the determination of Government Secondary School, Yobe saw them triumph 2-1 over Government Secondary School, Borno.







Goals from Umar Abdullahi and Umar Yahaya handed the Dorawa based boys a comeback win despite Hassan Abu-Furera's first half strike at the Sa'adu Zungur primary school field.







"We are very happy. We came here with believe they we can succeed," Bashiru told Goal.







"We were losing 1-0 in the first half but we say within ourselves that we will not give up.







"We lost a lot of chances in the first half but the coach told us to take our chances and we did better in the second half.







"We were very determined and luckily we score two goals in the second half and we won. It was good for us and we hope to put in our best in next games.







"We want to make Yobe proud in this competition and we will work hard to achieve it."



































