‘We had a bad day’ - Akwa United's Maikaba recounts Plateau United loss

Akwa United coach Abdul Maikaba says his side had a bad outing in their 3-0 defeat against Plateau United but insists they must forge ahead.







Emmanuel James, Emeka Umeh and Kabiru Umar's strikes for the Peace Boys condemned 10-man Promise Keepers to their first ever defeat against the leaders and heaviest this season.







And the former Wikki Tourist blamed varying factors ranging from fatigue and loss of concentration, assuring that they will bounce back against Gombe United.







"We lost against Plateau United because at some moments in the game my boys failed to play to instructions," Maikaba told Goal.







"At the beginning, we were able to contain them knowing they've scored their goals from throw-in which they're so dangerous this season.







But at the time we were hoping to get the equalizer in the match they scored the two goals at the end through the same throw-in. We are not happy but we've learned a lot from the game and we must forge ahead and get ready for the next game.







We lost the match on the road leaving Uyo early morning on Friday but we were not able to reach Jos until 6pm on Saturday. We had some technical problems without a vehicle which forced us to sleep in Markudi because we arrived there late.







"We left Markudi in the morning to arrive Jos on Saturday evening. To me, we did our best and I never expected they will even play well due to fatigue. We conceded the first goal without knowing how the first goal became a penalty but we had to agree.







"I never see a situation a referee will give a yellow card and a red card at the same time. We don't know what transpired between the player and the referee but we accept the outcome.







"We played so well with the fatigue in us although 75 minutes with 10 players and around 85 minutes we lost concentration conceding two goals. We had a difficult game and a bad day as well but we must forge ahead by putting the defeat behind us."











































