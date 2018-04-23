WATCH: Smith beats first-quarter buzzer with near full-court shot

J.R. Smith made a near 70-foot buzzer-beater for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith had a little magic in his boots against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Smith, drawing the start in game four, beat the clock at the end of the first quarter with a near 70-foot buzzer-beater.

It was Smith's third three-pointer of the quarter.

Cleveland entered the game trailing 2-1 in the series, but jumped out a 30-24 first-quarter lead.

If Smith and Kevin Love can find their outside shooting touch, LeBron James may get the help he needs to send the Cavs moving forward.