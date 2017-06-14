WATCH: Postecoglou outlines 'ridiculous' Confederations Cup target

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou conceded it "probably sounds ridiculous" but reiterated his desire to never accept second best by targeting overall victory at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Speaking the day after they were humbled 4-0 by Brazil at the MCG, Postecoglou and Socceroos winger Mathew Leckie insisted there is plenty of belief within Australia's camp before they head to Russia on Wednesday.

The Socceroos will start their Confederations Cup campaign on Monday against world champions Germany in Sochi before playing Cameroon and Chile over the subsequent six days.

Getting out of Group B appears a tough ask for Postecoglou's men but their boss is already aiming higher as he has throughout his Socceroos tenure.

"We want to try and win it, and I know after last night this probably sounds ridiculous but I took this job with the intent of being as ambitious as I possibly can, and I want to be ambitious for Australian football," Postecoglou said.

"I think when you're ambitious you have spectacular failures and spectacular successes. I'm not going to coach in between."

Postecoglou also revealed that he will not appoint an official captain for the Confederations Cup in place of the injured Mile Jedinak, with Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan likely to share the armband on matchday.

Australia's coach added that he wasn't surprised that Japan drew with Iraq on Tuesday - a result that could help the Socceroos qualify automatically for next year's World Cup.

Meanwhile Leckie, who has played in Germany since 2011, indicated he should have some tips for his team-mates about how to defeat Die Mannschaft at Fisht Olympic Stadium.