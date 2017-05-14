Watch: J.J. Watt looks healed as he blasts home run at charity event

J.J. Watt appears to be back to full health.

While hosting the 2017 J.J. Watt Charity Classic at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, the fifth annual charity softball game, the Texans defensive end blasted a hit deep into left field to take the home run derby.









Watt missed all but the first three games of the 2016 season because of a back injury.

As for his charitable event, Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle, "It's all about the kid. My teammates have been extremely generous with their time. It's really special stuff. It raises a lot of money for a lot of kids."

In addition to Watt's teammates, including punter Shane Lechler, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was also in attendance. Schwarzenegger praised the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year for his charitable efforts and is confident he has a future in the movie business when he's ready to move on from football.

“Hollywood is champing at the bit to get him in the movies and make him one of the next action heroes,” Schwarzenegger told the Houston Chronicle. “It would be very easy for him to be an action hero in the movies.

"There's no one who's a better example than J.J. I'm the biggest fan of J.J."







Arnold Schwarzenegger calls @JJWatt his hero for how much money the @JJWFoundation has raised pic.twitter.com/KNI7KjQiQ6

— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 14, 2017







Since launching the foundation, Watt has helped raise more than $3 million, including $1.6 million from his charity softball game last year.