WATCH: Athletic Club squad surprise team-mate Yeray with shaved heads

The heart-warming moment Athletic Club players surprised team-mate and cancer sufferer Yeray Alvarez with a touching show of solidarity was filmed, and it's guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
Athletic stars shave heads for Yeray
Yeray was first diagnosed with testicular cancer last December and had an operation to remove a tumour, returning to first-team action in February.
However, examinations last month revealed the disease had returned and the 22-year-old swiftly began chemotherapy.
And therefore his team-mates have since decided to show their support by agreeing to shave their heads in an incredibly heartwarming gesture.