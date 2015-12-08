Nat Fyfe rocks incredible suit at WA awards night

Nat Fyfe's status as one of WA's most prodigious talents was underlined last night, with the Fremantle midfielder crowned The West Australian-RAC Sports Star for 2015.

But it was his bold fashion choice that's made him the talk of the town.

Nat Fyfe with his 2015 WA Sports Star of the Year award. Picture: Ben Crabtree/The West Australian More

The Brownlow Medallist rocked a waistcoat-and-jacket number that appeared to be part lounge suit, part pyjama.

Channel Seven presenter Basil Zempilas described the suit as "amazing", with Fyfe revealing he had been dressed by MJ Bale.

Baz takes in Fyfe's suit. Image: 7News More

"I don't know my fashion," Fyfe joked.

"We lost our fashionista in Ryan Crowley, who set the standard for 15 years.

"It's been looking at me for a little bit so I thought I may as well dust it off and get it out."

Fyfe during his acceptance speech. Image: The West Australian More

The 24-year-old became the first AFL player in a decade to win the honour, which recognises WA's top athlete of the past 12 months.

Fellow Brownlow medallists Ben Cousins and Simon Black, along with Norm Smith medallist Peter Matera, are the other footballers to have claimed the trophy in the past 30 years.