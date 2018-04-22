Wa All Stars 0-2 Kotoko: Boateng seals first away win of the campaign for Porcupines in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors boss can at least force a smile after winning his first away game in the league this term

Wa All Stars’ struggles continued on Sunday after falling at home to Asante Kotoko 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League matchday nine.

A goal each half of the game from captain Amos Frimpong and Frederick Boateng were enough to give embattled coach Paa Kwesi Fabin a sigh of relief ahead of next week’s crucial tie with rivals Hearts of Oak.

Fabin made six changes to the squad that drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea in mid-week, with Michael Yeboah, Douglas Owusu Ansah, Edwin Tuffour Frimpong, Yakubu Mohammed and Prince Acquah all featuring.

Yeboah almost fetched the opener for Kotoko by the third minute after he was played through by Emmanuel Gyamfi but his effort was halted by Rashid Seidu.

All Stars had their first chance on goal by the 12th minute after Seth Amoateng played David Abagna through but goalkeeper Felix Annan parried for a corner-kick. Douglas Owusu Ansah received the first caution of the game at the other side after he fouled Kelvin Andoh.

All Stars came close once more to grabbing the opener by the 35th minute but Abagna’s push in the hosts’ area was thwarted by Wahab Adams.

Kotoko took the lead through Frimpong by the 44th minute. The defender latched on to a pass from a teammate after racing down the right flank and calmly slotted home his effort.

All Stars poured men forth in a bid to claim the equalizer, creating good chances in Kotoko's defence. Andoh saw his shot narrowly missing the target by the 52nd minute, while Aminu wasted another opportunity two minutes later.

Kotoko goalkeeper Annan prevented the visitors from pulling level by the 74th minute.

While All Stars were focused on leveling the score, Kotoko added another goal by the 90th minute through Boateng, to seal their first away victory of the campaign.

The former Inter Allies star has now netted three times for Kotoko in four games, as his side move to third place on the log with 14 points while All Stars lie at the bottom with five points.