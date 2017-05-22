Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to miss part of OTAs after eye surgery

Mike Zimmer revealed that he recently underwent his eighth eye surgery and will need some time off.

The Vikings coach will be absent during part of the team's upcoming OTAs so he can recover from his latest procedure, the team announced Monday.

"As the Vikings begin OTA practices, coach Zimmer will be taking time away from the team to dedicate to recovering from eye surgery and restoring his health," general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "We all agree Mike’s health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term. We anticipate Mike back on the field in a few weeks."

Zimmer, who'll turn 61 next month, had surgery Nov. 1 to repair a torn retina in his right eye that was scratched during Minnesota's 20-10 loss to the Bears on Halloween last season. He was told by doctors to take care of the eye quickly and had a follow-up procedure a week later. But instead of taking time off, Zimmer was back at the team facility the next day and was squinting while facing bright lights during a press conference.

Things got worse and he missed the team's 17-15 loss to the Cowboys on Dec. 1 after needing emergency surgery on the eye.