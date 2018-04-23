Vieira refuses to address Arsenal rumours and Wenger departure

Patrick Vieira was asked about Arsenal and Arsene Wenger but the New York City head coach was only keen to dissect Sunday's loss in MLS.

New York City boss Patrick Vieira was in no mood to comment on speculation linking him with former club Arsenal ahead of Arsene Wenger's impending departure.

Wenger's 22-year reign will come to an end at the conclusion of the season following the long-serving manager's announcement on Friday.

Vieira – who won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups under Wenger between 1996 and 2005 – is among the potential candidates to succeed the 68-year-old Frenchman.

The 41-year-old, however, refused to comment on the Arsenal links and his former boss on Sunday.

"I just want to talk about the game, I don't want to talk about nothing else," Vieira told reporters following New York's 3-0 loss to Portland Timbers in MLS.

Pressed further, Vieira responded: "I don't have any comment to make. I just want to talk about the game and nothing else."

Reporters then turned their attention to Wenger as they asked Vieira about his countryman's managerial work.

But Vieira refused to budge during his post-match news conference in Portland.

"I just want to talk about the game - nothing else," he said.

Vieira was speaking after NYC's unbeaten start to the MLS season came to an end at Providence Park.

Despite the loss, New York remain a point clear atop the Eastern Conference.