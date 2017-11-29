Video: Lukaku needs boot deal to start scoring again, jokes Mourinho

After missing a simple chance in Manchester United's 4-2 win at Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Jose Mourinho joked that Romelu Lukaku "needs a big contract" with a football boot company to get back to his best goalscoring form.

Lukaku has scored one goal in 11 games for United.





After missing a simple chance in Manchester United's 4-2 win at Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Jose Mourinho joked that Romelu Lukaku "needs a big contract" with a football boot company to get back to his best goalscoring form.

Lukaku has scored one goal in 11 games for United.