Victor Wanyama named Brand Ambassador for Safaricom

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been appointed the brand ambassador for Safaricom Limited.

The Tottenham midfielder penned a deal in Nairobi on Tuesday in the presence of Safaricom boss Bob Collymore. A source privy to the new development has revealed to Goal that the leading mobile firm are targeting a return to local football.

Has Victor Wanyama 'signed' for Safaricom Limited?

"Safaricom are keen to return to Kenyan football after pulling out few years ago. They have named Wanyama as the brand ambassador and anytime soon the company will launch Sakata tournament which was killed years ago under the past regime of Football Kenya Federation."