Victor Moses lauds Chelsea fans after Southampton win

The wing-back is full of praise for the Blues’ faithful after their victory over the Saints which secured them a place in the final of the competition

Victor Moses has hailed Chelsea supporters following their 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday which earned them a place in the final of the FA Cup.

Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata’s efforts sealed the victory for Antonio Conte’s men against the Saints at Wembley.

In the final, they will lock horns with Manchester United - who edged out Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday - as they aim to secure their eighth FA Cup title.

And the Nigeria international who featured from start to finish in the encounter has taken to the social media to applaud the Blues’ faithful for their support.

“Tough game today but through to the final. Come on, our fans were the 12th man today amazing support at Wembley,” Moses tweeted.

Tough game today but through to the final! Come on! Our fans were the 12th man today amazing support at Wembley #CFC pic.twitter.com/83Nlf6VdTq — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 22, 2018

MORE: Victor Moses overtakes Alex Iwobi to become highest-scoring Nigerian in Premier League | FA Cup offers Antonio Conte and Victor Moses a chance at redemption | Chelsea secure away win at Burnley

Lately, the 27-year-old has been impressive for Chelsea and will be looking to continue the form when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to tackle Swansea City on April 28.