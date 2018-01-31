Vegas tied for most wins by NHL team in inaugural season

After a comeback win against the Flames, the Golden Knights are tied for most NHL wins by a team in its inaugural season.

The Golden Knights sure know how to rally.

Facing a 2-1 deficit with less than two minutes left in regulation, Vegas scored three goals within 53 seconds against the Flames. Not only did the Golden Knights take back the game and secure a 4-2 victory, they also tied the NHL record for most wins by a team in its inaugural season.

The @GoldenKnights matched the NHL record for most wins by a team in its inaugural season – with 33 games remaining in their 2017-18 campaign. #NHLStats #VGKvsCGY pic.twitter.com/5iJIWbp10K — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2018

During the 1993-94 season, the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Mighty Ducks each won 33 games in their first year as expansion teams. With 33 games remaining in its regular season, the Golden Knights are sure to surpass the previous mark by the end of their 2017-18 run.

The comeback win over Calgary was sparked by a lucky game-tying goal from Erik Haula who caught a rebound off Michael Frolik's accidental friendly fire at goaltender Mike Smith. Within 10 seconds, Jonathan Marchessault netted a short-side shot to give Vegas the lead.

this was how the comeback started pic.twitter.com/EuHWnyfvXG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 31, 2018

David Perron then scored on an empty net with 53 seconds remaining in regulation, ensuring the win for the Golden Knights.

With 70 points on the season, Vegas is only one tally behind league-leading Tampa Bay in NHL standings. The team continues its six-game road trip in Winnipeg on Thursday to take on the Jets at Bell MTS Place.