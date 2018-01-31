Vegas Golden Knights, Army trying to settle trademark dispute

The team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims to the rafters in a pregame ceremony before their regular-season finale.

It seems that the Vegas Golden Knights and Army are going to try and work through their trademark dispute without going through the courts.

Vegas has filed a "Motion for Suspension for Settlement With Consent" with Army on Thursday to try and negotiate the use of "Golden Knights," according to Sportslogos.net, which reports “the parties are actively engaged in negotiations for the settlement of this matter."

Now the two have 90 days to work out a deal, with the “deadline to respond” set for April 25.

Army originally filed the grievance in December, stating it should be paid for Vegas using the same Golden Knights name and colors as its parachute team. According to the complaint, the same name and colors could confuse patrons and cause damage to their brand.

Vegas responded to the filing in a combative way, stating it has never gotten complaints from people wishing to see a parachute show.