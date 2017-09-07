Nadal leaves media in stitches with awkward Federer answer

A sheepish Rafael Nadal sent a US Open media contingent into hysterics with a hilarious answer to a question about great rival, Roger Federer.

The world No.1 raced into the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows with a ruthless 6-1 6-2 6-2 win against the Russian teenager.

Nadal was going through his post-match press conference duties when the questions invariably turned to his relationship with Federer.

The Spaniard would have been ready for the question about what he admired about the Swiss on the court.

However, when it came to discussing what he admired about Federer as a man, off the court, the 31-year-old seemed more than a little embarrassed.

“I don’t want to look like I’m going to be his boyfriend, no?” Nadal said as the entire press gallery burst into laughter.

A long period of Nadal awkwardness followed before the world No.1 added, "We don't want to talk these kind of things before (an) important match."

Incredibly, the longtime rivals would have met for the first time at the US Open if Federer beat Juan Martin del Potro in their quarter-final clash.

Federer and Nadal were denied a first ever US Open battle. Pic: Getty More

However, the Argentine only needed four sets to spring a massive shock at Flushing Meadows by knocking out the 19-time grand slam champion 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 in a rematch of the 2009 decider.

It was the first time in 19 grand slam matches this year that Federer has tasted defeat.



