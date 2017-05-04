Europa League: Upbeat Berizzo ready to attack United

Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo vowed to attack Manchester United at Old Trafford after a first-leg home loss in their Europa League semi-final.

A second-half Marcus Rashford free-kick saw United claim a 1-0 win on Thursday, giving them the upper hand in the last-four tie.

Berizzo retains belief in his team to get the job done in the second leg, having scored at least once in every away Europa League game this season.

"We will have to go and score a goal as we did other times," he told beIN Sports.

"It was a physical game in the air, with plenty of disputes for the second ball. In the first half we were disadvantaged and in the second we were better."

Celta claimed away wins at Panathinaikos, Shakhtar Donetsk and Krasnodar during their campaign.

Berizzo believes his team are still capable of reaching the final, saying: "This will force us to attack in the return match. We are ready.

"We have confidence in the fact our attack is freed. I retain the fact we have competed.

"We will go to England to make a great game and get a great result. We're keeping our chances, it's not over.

"What happened in the first leg showed us how to play back."



