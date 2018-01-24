Unique Super Bowl prop bets for the big game, broadcast, and yes, even 'Dilly Dilly!'

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching and dog masks are going to Minneapolis with the Eagles as they find themselves the biggest Super Bowl underdogs since 2009.

The oddsmakers at Sports Betting Dime have released their own long shots for the Super Bowl Feb. 4. Instead of the ordinary spread and moneyline bets, there are several unique prop bets including broadcast-related and halftime show-related prop bets.





Super Bowl prop bets





Here are nine of our favorite wagers from which to choose:

— Over/under combined "Dilly Dilly’s" in all Bud Light Super Bowl commercials: 15.5

— Odds Al Michaels makes a gambling/point-spread reference: 1/5

— Odds on the primary color of Ali Michaels’ tie

Red: 5/3

Blue: 5/2

Purple: 4/1

Green: 19/1

Field: 9/1









— Over/under height of the tallest player to score a TD: 6’3.5″

— Odds of Bill Belichick wearing

Long sleeves: 1/5

Short sleeves: 5/1



— Odds President Donald Trump tweets about national anthem protests between now and Feb. 5: 1/3

— Odds Justin Timberlake’s halftime show includes

One full Prince song: 3/2

Two full Prince songs: 50/1

A medley of Prince songs: 9/2

No Prince songs: 4/1











— Over/under on the length of Pink’s national anthem: 1 minute, 59 seconds

— Odds Pink wears an item with the Eagles logo: 3/2