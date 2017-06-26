Undrafted, not unwelcome: Disappointing draft nights don't end journey for many NBA hopefuls

In the second quarter of an early February game in Portland, Mavericks rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell, with the ink barely dry on the 10-day contract he had signed just days earlier, scored 14 points in the first 13 minutes of the game, drawing the attention of ESPN broadcaster Dave Pasch.

“You could make the case,” Pasch said during the broadcast, “of anybody that’s ever signed a 10-day contract, (Yogi is) playing better than anybody. He’s averaging 13 (points) per game, he’s a starter, he has 14 points tonight and he’s on day seven of a 10-day contract.”

In the span of 10 days, Ferrell had gone from being a D-League player who was seriously considering an offer from a Russian team, to agreeing to a two-year deal with the Mavericks. By February, he was the Western Conference Rookie of the Month. On the final day of the regular season, NBA.com ranked Ferrell seventh in its Rookie of the Year ladder, one spot behind No. 6 overall pick Buddy Hield.

Not bad for a player who could've been playing 5,000-plus miles, a hemisphere and a dozen time zones away in Russia.

“I had a really nice offer overseas. They wanted me,” Ferrell said, per Mavs.com. “Then I got the call from the Mavs, and decided to come over here.”

Ferrell signed a 10-day contract with Dallas on Jan. 28, started in his Mavericks debut and hit a pair of game-sealing free throws in a road win against the Spurs on the 29th. He then outscored Kyrie Irving in a victory over the Cavaliers on the 30th.

On Feb. 3 against the Trail Blazers, he hit his ninth three of the game — tying a rookie record, giving him a game-high 32 points — with 19 seconds left in the Mavs’ 108-104 win, propelling Dallas to its first four-game winning streak of the season.

What impressed Mavericks owner Mark Cuban the most about Ferrell during his 10-day contract with the franchise?

“His defense. His tenacity,” Cuban told Sporting News in an email. “He wasn’t afraid. He made shots.”

Ferrell was one of 34 undrafted players to debut during the 2016-17 NBA season. The group, which accounted for roughly 39 percent of last season’s 88-player rookie class — nearly a 10 percent increase from the 2015-16 season — combined for 946 games played and 195 starts in the regular season.

On June 23, 2016 — the day of the 2016 NBA Draft — 60 names were read, but none their own. Sporting News spoke with people connected to the NBA Draft process at various levels, from an undrafted NBA player to the college coach of two of this season’s undrafted rookies to an NBA owner, and found that going undrafted is far from a death sentence for an NBA hopeful’s future in the league.

Florida’s Dorian Finney-Smith appeared in 81 games for Dallas this season. Former UNLV jumping bean Derrick Jones Jr. played in 32 games for the Suns and was the runner-up in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Wayne Selden Jr. started multiple games in the playoffs for the Grizzlies. None of them were drafted.

When asked how many players on an annual basis go undrafted but have the talent to play in the NBA if given the opportunity and right fit, Cuban said it depends on the peculiarities of the draft. When a couple of teams have a high number of picks, such as Boston with eight picks last year, it changes the dynamics. So does the perceived quality of the talent pool available in a given draft.

“No team can draft and add to their roster four or more players,” Cuban said. “So we knew that would require them to draft players they could stash. Which meant quite a few players that would otherwise get drafted and get a shot for a roster spot would not get picked.”

Dallas’ roster this season was full of players who went undrafted, from players with varying degrees of veteran status like Wesley Matthews, J.J. Barea and Seth Curry, to rookies like Ferrell, Finney-Smith and Iowa’s Jarrod Uthoff. The Mavericks also had undrafted players from previous draft classes who made their NBA debuts this season, including Nicolas Brussino (2015), Quinn Cook (’15) and Jonathan Gibson (’10).

dorian-finney-smith-ftr-062817.jpg More

