Ulinzi Stars duo doubtful for a tricky Nakumatt match

In the meetings with Nakumatt last season, either team picked a win across the two legs

Key Ulinzi Stars players are a doubt for the Kenyan Premier League round of 12 matches against Nakumatt FC.

The soldiers will take on Nakumatt in the early kick off at Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium, but minus Oliver Ruto and Dan Waweru.

“I can’t state for sure whether they will be available or not just yet.

"Both of them have been carrying knocks and we have been very cautious with them in training; as it is they are major doubts,” said Coach Dunstan Nyaudo after his last training session.

The two have been key men in the team this season.

Waweru has appeared in all of the Ulinzi matches this season, netting a goal and providing three assists in the process.

Ruto, one of the two players in the team who have played every minute of every game, has a goal and an assist.

In the meetings with Nakumatt last season, either team picked a win across the two legs.