UFC world erupts over crazy never-before-seen finish

Fans and commentators have been left gobsmacked by one of the most dramatic finishes to a fight in UFC history.

Ricky Simon's bantamweight fight against Merab Dvalishvili at Fight Night Atlantic City on Sunday ended in controversial fashion when Dvalishvili refused to tap out during a brutal guillotine choke.

Simon kept the choke in place for over a minute, but time finally expired in the third and final round and Dvalishvili appeared to have escaped.

Commentators were sure the Georgian fighter was about to pass out, but he defied belief to keep moving his legs and ripping his arms away from the referee to show he was still in the fight.

The brutal choke. Image: Getty

“He’s still trying to fight,” one commentator said.

“What is going on there?” another added.

As the final bell sounded, Simon jumped off his exhausted foe, who looked like he had passed out at the very last second before coming to.

After a lengthy deliberation, the fight was awarded to Simon via TKO at the 5:00 mark of the final round, ruling Dvalishvili was unconscious at the end.

Simon (R) got the W. Image: Getty

It is officially the latest-ever finish to a three-round UFC bout.

“A little controversial,” Simon said. “I got up, I looked in his eyes, and he was gone. He was out.”

Fans and fellow fighters couldn't believe what they'd seen.