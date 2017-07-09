UFC 213 results: Robert Whittaker guts through injury to beat Yoel Romero for interim title

When Yoel Romero threw a sidekick to the leg of Robert Whittaker in the main event of UfC 213, it looked like Whittaker wouldn't be able to fight like he's accustomed. He shook off the injury and gutted it out and it was enough to defeat Romero by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to become the interim UFC middleweight champion. Sporting News also scored the fight 48-47 for Whittaker.

"The bastard hit it and set it back weeks," Whittaker told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview as he revealed he had hurt the leg early in training camp.

In between Rounds 1 and 2, Whittaker told his corner his leg was shot. The injury affected him in the second round, but after that, Whittaker put the injury in the back of his mind and pressed forward. By the end of the third round, he had turned the fight around, had Romero breathing heavily and used it to help him get the victory.

With the win, Whittaker becomes the first Australian to capture a UFC title.

After the fight concluded, it was announced Whittaker would take on champion Michael Bisping next in a title unification bout. The sharp-tongued Bisping didn't hold back when he went face-to-face with the interim champ.

"The fact that you are standing there with that belt makes me sick," Bisping said to Whittaker. He proceeded to throw down the belt at Whittaker's feet and said, "take that motherf—."

1:04 a.m.: Round 5 to Whittaker (10-9, 48-47 Whittaker). Whittaker came out with a little more pep in his step to begin the final round. Romero and Whittaker got exhausted halfway through the round. They persevered through it and kept giving everything they could. Whittaker landed the harder shots and key takedown with about 90 seconds left. He landed sharp elbows and tried to transition and finish the fight.

12:57 a.m.: Round 4 to Whittaker (10-9, 38-38). Didn't look good for Whittaker in the beginning of the round when Romero got another takedown. Whittaker took his time though and got back to his feet. While bouncing up and down, Whittaker's knee gave out but Romero couldn't capitalize. Whittaker went back to the push kick. He wobbled Romero with a vicious left hook but couldn't finish him off. Romero is gassing out right in front of our eyes. It's anyone's fight heading into the final round.

12:52 a.m.: Round 3 to Whittaker (10-9, 29-28). I don't know what Romero was thinking going into the third round but he handed it to Whittaker on a silver platter. He did next to nothing. Give Whittaker credit though, he looked more fluid, threw a lot of push kicks and started to land with the left hand. Could see Romero breathing heavily out of his mouth as the round came to a close.

12:45 a.m.: Round 2 to Romero (10-9, 20-18). You can see the leg affecting Whittaker. He isn't able to put full energy into his punches and when Romero took him down the first time, Whittaker should have been able to pop up quicker than he did. Romero's winning this with his wrestling and not having to exert too much energy where cardio's been an issue for him in the past.

12:39: Round 1 to Romero (10-9) . A tough first round to score. Usually Romero likes to gauge distance in the first round but he came out the aggressor. He threw different types of kicks and scored two takedowns. Whittaker has a cut on his foot. He told his trainer's after the round that his leg is shot. Let's see how it affects Whittaker.

12:29 a.m.: Camera showed Romero's back while his coach was talking to him and showed Bisping staring a hole through Romero.

12:27 a.m.: Romero now making the walk to the cage to a smattering of cheers.

12:23 a.m.: Loud ovation as Whittaker makes the walk to the octagon.

12:22 a.m.: It is time for the main event of UFC 213, for the interim middleweight title as Yoel Romero battles Robert Whittaker. Who walks out of Sin City the interim champ and to go on and face titleholder Michael Bisping?

12:16 a.m.: An unbelievable promotional video for Jones vs. Cormier. Really like how the UFC went back through all of Jones' transgressions and what led him back to fighting for the title at UFC 214. Great job by the production team of the UFC.

